Black Stars not creating chances for Inaki Williams to score – Chris Hughton

However, although he has been firing at all angles for his club Athletic Bilbao, he continues to struggle in a Black Stars shirt.

The 29-year-old has played eight games for Ghana so far without getting on the score sheet, drawing his latest blank against Mexico last Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking ahead of the Black Stars’ upcoming friendly against the USA on Wednesday, Hughton said the lack of service was the reason for Williams’ struggles in front of goal.

“We haven’t been able to provide him [Inaki Williams] with that type of service,” the Black Stars boss said, as quoted by Luv FM.

“We need to find the right formulas to create chances for him and up until this moment, we haven’t been able to do that.”

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Hughton has called on his players to step up against the USA following their loss to Mexico three days ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is exactly the same message for the players. What we don’t want is to leave this international camp with two poor results.