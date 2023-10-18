Chris Hughton: I’m still the right man for Black Stars job

However, the 64-year-old didn’t cover himself in glory, with his side succumbing to a humiliating 4-0 defeat against the USA in Wednesday morning’s friendly at the Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

The USA ran riots in the first half with goals from Giovanni Reyna (double), Christian Pulisic and Leon Balogun, doing maximum damage.

The Black Stars were largely lethargic and did not really give their opponents any contest, especially in the first half, which was one-sided.

Despite pressure mounting on Hughton in the wake of the team’s poor form, he believes he’s the best man to turn things around.

“If you ask me if I feel like I’m the right person for this job, the answer is yes,” he said at the post-match press conference.

Hughton also took the opportunity to Ghanaians for the Black Stars' embarrassing defeat at the hands of the USA.

