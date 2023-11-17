Williams switched nationality from Spain to play for Ghana last year and went on to feature at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
I’m working on formula to get Inaki Williams scoring for Black Stars – Chris Hughton
Ghana coach Chris Hughton says he is devising a formula that will enable Inaki Williams to start scoring for the Black Stars.
However, although he has been firing at all angles for his club Athletic Bilbao, he continues to struggle in a Ghana shirt.
The 29-year-old has failed to find the back of the net in 11 matches for Ghana, drawing his latest blanks in the international friendlies against Mexico and the USA last month.
Ahead of the Black Stars’ 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Madagascar on Friday, Hughton said he’s working on the perfect plan to get Williams scoring.
“I am working on the formula to get Inaki Williams scoring for the Black Stars soon,” the Ghana coach said at a press conference.
Meanwhile, Hughton has welcomed the pressure that comes with the Black Stars coaching job, insisting it’s his responsibility to make sure the team wins.
The 64-year-old has been under intense pressure, especially after his side’s disappointing performances in last month’s friendlies against Mexico and the USA.
The Black Stars were beaten 2-0 in a largely one-sided game against El Tri before being battered 4-0 by the USA days later in October.
Last week, reports emerged in the local media suggesting the Ghana Football Association (GFA) was planning on sacking Hughton due to poor results.
As the Black Stars prepare to take on Madagascar in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday, Hughton said he welcomes the pressure to win matches.
“The pressure I am always under is to win football matches. The most important thing is to make sure we win. We want to qualify, and the best way is to win.
“My responsibilities are always to get the correct results I need for the team, for the [Ghana Football] Association, the country, and supporters,” he said
