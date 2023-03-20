Chris Hughton prioritises winning over defensive or attacking style

“We want to see a winning team, because there can be and there would be lot of questions on our style of football – are you too defensive, are you too offensive?” he said.

“Ultimately, what we all want to see is winning football and that starts with the correct preparation of the team. Using the players to the best of their ability and picking a team that suits the type of players we have.”

Hughton has put pen to paper on a two-year deal until December 2024, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced.

His first assignment as Ghana coach will see him take charge of the Black Stars in their double-header 2023 AFCON qualifier against Angola.

Ghana will host Angola in Kumasi on March 23 before facing the Black Antelopes four days later in Luanda as they aim to book their place at next year’s tournament.

Meanwhile, the former Newcastle United manager said he cannot guarantee that he’ll end Ghana’s four-decade-long trophy drought.

According to him, what he can guarantee is to work hard to put the Black Stars in the best position to excel.

Hughton said he aims to institute the right tactics, mentality and deploy the right personnel to achieve the team’s goals.

“Coaches cannot guarantee a trophy. There is no one, because we [coaches] cannot guarantee anything.