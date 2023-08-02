ADVERTISEMENT
Chris Hughton says Partey moving to Saudi Arabia won’t affect Black Stars position

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has suggested that, in the event that Thomas Partey moves to Saudi Arabia, it will not affect his position in the Black Stars.

Partey’s future at Arsenal remains shrouded in confusion, with the midfielder linked with a move to clubs in the Middle East.

The 30-year-old, however, remains a key member of the Ghana national team, where is doubles as deputy captain.

Asked about whether a move to Saudi Arabia will affect Partey’s position in the Black Stars, Hughton responded with a convincing “No.”

He further explained: “Thomas is an experienced player. He had a wonderful season at Arsenal last season. I think, first it’s about playing. And of course, it’s about the league that they are playing in.

“You know players got to be playing regularly to keep up their levels of fitness. When we looked at the Black Stars our players would be scattered throughout Europe.

“Some play in the best leagues and some play in other leagues which are not of the same level but it’s about playing regularly.”

Meanwhile, last month, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described Partey as an important player that he will rely on in the upcoming season.

Thomas Partey reportedly offered $200 million by Saudi Arabia club
“Thomas is a super important player for us and for me. I want him to be part of the team,” Arteta said.

“That’s for sure. Yeah. They can play together. That was in my plans… That’s why we bought Declan as well.”

The Gunners have already spent a British record £105 million to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United, and it remains to be seen which midfield pair Arteta will prepare when the season begins.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
