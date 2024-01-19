Chris Hughton talks about calculations needed for Ghana to reach AFCON knockout stage

Hughton’s side put up a much better performance compared to their opening-day defeat to Cape Verde but were undone by defensive mistakes.

Pulse Ghana

West Ham star Mohammed Kudus scored twice but mistakes at the back by Inaki Williams and Osman Bukari allowed Egypt to tie the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Hughton said no calculation would suffice except for winning against Mozambique in their last group game.

“The calculations are already made, we need a victory to pursue our dream and I know we are capable of it,” Hughton said, as quoted by Citisports.

Meanwhile, Gospel musician and preacher Sonnie Badu has showered praise on Kudus, describing him as the next Abedi Pele.

Pulse Ghana

“I blame the coach, he did not read into the game well. Inaki did excellent. He passed the ball to Professor but Professor was not alert enough,” he said in a video posted on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mohammed Kudus is the next Abedi Pele. All his show-off is worth it, now he’s proven that he’s the starboy. Kudus is the next Abedi Pele. Hats off to him. He’s excellent.”