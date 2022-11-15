‘Ghana will lose all group games at World Cup, concede 13 goals’ – Countryman Songo predicts

According to him, the national deserves better than being managed by a “trainer scout” who’s still learning the job.

Ranting on his Fire for Fire programme, Songo predicted defeats for Ghana in all their three group matches.

"You are going to the World Cup with a trainer scout as a coach whose main idea is to defend before games and you want to succeed in the World Cup,” Songo said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“Otto Addo's main concern is to defend and he will be happy to play 20 games and draw all of them. We are going to lose all the three games, Portugal will beat us 4-0, Korea will win 3-0 and Uruguay will send us home with a 6-0 win. You can't say the score lines are strange because even Brazil was beaten 7-1 by Germany.”

Ghana coach Otto Addo announced his 26-man squad for the tournament on Monday, with Inaki Williams, Thomas Partey and captain Andre Ayew leading the squad.

There are also debut call-ups for Abdul Salis Samed, Danlad Ibrahim and Kamal Sowah, while Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is also included.

However, some big names also missed out on the squad for the World Cup due to one reason or another.