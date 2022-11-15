RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

‘Ghana will lose all group games at World Cup, concede 13 goals’ – Countryman Songo predicts

Pulse Mix

Controversial sports presenter Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo, believes the Black Stars are headed for disaster under Otto Addo at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Countryman Songo says Ghana will lose all group games at World Cup, concede 13 goals
Countryman Songo says Ghana will lose all group games at World Cup, concede 13 goals

The Black Stars are paired in a tough group, alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at the World Cup in Qatar.

Recommended articles

According to him, the national deserves better than being managed by a “trainer scout” who’s still learning the job.

Countryman Songo
Countryman Songo Pulse Ghana

Ranting on his Fire for Fire programme, Songo predicted defeats for Ghana in all their three group matches.

"You are going to the World Cup with a trainer scout as a coach whose main idea is to defend before games and you want to succeed in the World Cup,” Songo said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“Otto Addo's main concern is to defend and he will be happy to play 20 games and draw all of them. We are going to lose all the three games, Portugal will beat us 4-0, Korea will win 3-0 and Uruguay will send us home with a 6-0 win. You can't say the score lines are strange because even Brazil was beaten 7-1 by Germany.”

Ghana coach Otto Addo announced his 26-man squad for the tournament on Monday, with Inaki Williams, Thomas Partey and captain Andre Ayew leading the squad.

Countryman Songo
Countryman Songo ece-auto-gen

There are also debut call-ups for Abdul Salis Samed, Danlad Ibrahim and Kamal Sowah, while Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is also included.

However, some big names also missed out on the squad for the World Cup due to one reason or another.

Goalkeepers Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori have been ruled out of the tournament due to injuries, but the likes of Jeffrey Schlupp and Joseph Paintsil were also not included despite their impressive form at club level.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

More from category

  • Countryman Songo says Ghana will lose all group games at World Cup, concede 13 goals

    ‘Ghana will lose all group games at World Cup, concede 13 goals’ – Countryman Songo predicts

  • Stonebwoy alleges ‘pay to play’ in Black Stars squad selection for World Cup

    Stonebwoy alleges ‘pay to play’ in Black Stars squad selection for World Cup

  • How Arsenal and other European clubs reacted to Ghana’s World Cup squad

    ‘From Lezama to World Cup’ – How European clubs reacted to Ghana’s World Cup squad

Trending

“Corruption. Don’t ever call my phone, - Jeffrey Schlupp’s rep lashes out at GFA ahead of Black Stars squad announcement

‘Corruption. Don’t ever call my phone,’ - Calvin of Jeffrey Schlupp’s agency lashes out at GFA ahead of Black Stars squad announcement

Black Stars Squad: No Gyan in Ghana’s team for the FIFA World Cup

Black Stars Squad: No Gyan in Ghana’s team for the FIFA World Cup

Black Stars Squad: No Gyan in Ghana’s team for the FIFA World Cup

Inaki Williams, Partey lead Ghana's 26-man squad for Qatar 2022 World Cup

Otto Addo to announce Ghana’s 26-man World Cup squad on Monday

GFA says Otto Addo will announce Ghana’s 26-man World Cup squad on Monday