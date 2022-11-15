The Black Stars are paired in a tough group, alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at the World Cup in Qatar.
‘Ghana will lose all group games at World Cup, concede 13 goals’ – Countryman Songo predicts
Controversial sports presenter Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo, believes the Black Stars are headed for disaster under Otto Addo at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Recommended articles
According to him, the national deserves better than being managed by a “trainer scout” who’s still learning the job.
Ranting on his Fire for Fire programme, Songo predicted defeats for Ghana in all their three group matches.
"You are going to the World Cup with a trainer scout as a coach whose main idea is to defend before games and you want to succeed in the World Cup,” Songo said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.
“Otto Addo's main concern is to defend and he will be happy to play 20 games and draw all of them. We are going to lose all the three games, Portugal will beat us 4-0, Korea will win 3-0 and Uruguay will send us home with a 6-0 win. You can't say the score lines are strange because even Brazil was beaten 7-1 by Germany.”
Ghana coach Otto Addo announced his 26-man squad for the tournament on Monday, with Inaki Williams, Thomas Partey and captain Andre Ayew leading the squad.
There are also debut call-ups for Abdul Salis Samed, Danlad Ibrahim and Kamal Sowah, while Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is also included.
However, some big names also missed out on the squad for the World Cup due to one reason or another.
Goalkeepers Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori have been ruled out of the tournament due to injuries, but the likes of Jeffrey Schlupp and Joseph Paintsil were also not included despite their impressive form at club level.
More from category
-
‘Ghana will lose all group games at World Cup, concede 13 goals’ – Countryman Songo predicts
-
Stonebwoy alleges ‘pay to play’ in Black Stars squad selection for World Cup
-
‘From Lezama to World Cup’ – How European clubs reacted to Ghana’s World Cup squad