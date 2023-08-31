Eddie Nketiah shuns Ghana as striker receives first England call-up

On Thursday, Gareth Southgate named his squad for the upcoming matches, with Nketiah receiving his debut senior England call-up.

The 24-year-old, who was born in England but traces his roots to Ghana due to their parents, has been on the radar of the Ghana FA for years.

Last November, he was in Ghana for vacation, which heightened speculation over his decision tilting towards the West African country.

However, he has now accepted to play for England and, in a social media post, said it is an honour to represent the Three Lions.

“It's an honour to receive my first senior call-up. Glory be to God - can't wait to meet up with the squad!” Nketiah tweeted.

This comes after Ghana coach Chris Hughton recently said there remains a “good dialogue” with Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi over a possible nationality switch.

Speaking to talkSPORT some weeks ago, Hughton said there’s still constant communication with the pair but noted that the ultimate decision was the players’ to make.

“We have been in contact with them [Eddie Nketiah and Hudson-Odoi]. Not only in my time but I think before. So I think it is a process,” he said.

“Ultimately it would be about both of them making that decision that they want to play. But we have been in good dialogue with them and some of them as you say is understandable.”