Even Jose Mourinho won’t find it easy managing Black Stars, GFA told

According to him, even world-class coaches like Jose Mourinho would struggle to transform the fortunes of the Black Stars overnight.

“We are going toward the end of November and you are talking about appointing a new head coach. It was the same problem we encountered in 2006,” Sackey told Asempa FM.

“It’s about psyching. How to be able to motivate the players to go and perform. I feel we should keep the coach because it is too late to sack him.”

“If we sack him and even bring Jose Mourinho, he cannot be able to perform because it is not easy.”

Hughton has been under intense pressure following a run of just one win in the Black Stars’ last four matches.

Ghana recently suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Comoros in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, which saw them drop to fourth in Group I.

This followed last month’s disappointing performances in international friendlies against Mexico and the USA.