ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Even Jose Mourinho won’t find it easy managing Black Stars, GFA told

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been urged to give more time to Black Stars coach Chris Hughton despite the team’s poor run of form.

Even Jose Mourinho won’t find it easy managing Black Stars, GFA told
Even Jose Mourinho won’t find it easy managing Black Stars, GFA told

Former Black Princesses head coach Robert Sackey believes it’s only wise to allow Hughton to take the team to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Recommended articles

According to him, even world-class coaches like Jose Mourinho would struggle to transform the fortunes of the Black Stars overnight.

Chris Hughton: I’m still the right man for Black Stars job
Chris Hughton: I’m still the right man for Black Stars job Pulse Ghana

“We are going toward the end of November and you are talking about appointing a new head coach. It was the same problem we encountered in 2006,” Sackey told Asempa FM.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s about psyching. How to be able to motivate the players to go and perform. I feel we should keep the coach because it is too late to sack him.”

“If we sack him and even bring Jose Mourinho, he cannot be able to perform because it is not easy.”

Hughton has been under intense pressure following a run of just one win in the Black Stars’ last four matches.

Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho Pulse Nigeria

Ghana recently suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Comoros in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, which saw them drop to fourth in Group I.

ADVERTISEMENT

This followed last month’s disappointing performances in international friendlies against Mexico and the USA.

The Black Stars were beaten 2-0 in a largely one-sided game against El Tri before being battered 4-0 by the USA in October.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana vs Madagascar starting XI: Inaki Williams and Semenyo start together

Inaki Williams, Semenyo start together as Ghana names starting line-up vs Madagascar

Ghana succumbed to a disappointing defeat at the hands of Comoros in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday

Comoros 1-0 Ghana: Black Stars suffer shocking setback in World Cup qualifiers

Chris Hughton welcomes pressure in Black Stars hot seat to win games

Chris Hughton welcomes pressure in Black Stars hot seat to win games

Ghana vs Madagascar: Black Stars’ probable starting line-up for World Cup qualifier

Ghana vs Madagascar: Black Stars’ probable starting line-up for World Cup qualifier