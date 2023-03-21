Fatawu Issahaku, Ernest Nuamah and Afriyie Barnieh invited to Ghana U23s

A total of eight foreign-based players, including in-form Nordsjaelland midfielder Ernest Nuamah, have been handed call-ups by coach Ibrahim Tanko as the Black Meteors prepare to face the North Africans over two legs.
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh are among the foreign-based players who have been invited to Ghana’s U23 national team for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Algeria.
Ghana will face Algeria in the first leg in Annaba on Friday, March 24, before hosting their opponents at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Wednesday, March 28.
The winner of the two-legged encounter will book their place at the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
The other foreign-based players invited are FC Basel’s Emmanuel Essiam, Emmanuel Yeboah of CFR Cruj, Alex Sarfo, Zubairu Ibrahim (FK Jedinstvo Ub) and Adams Salim (FC Cincinnati).
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh were part of the Ghana squad that featured at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
However, the pair have been restricted to very little time at their clubs, resulting in them being dropped from Chris Hughton’s latest Black Stars squad for the March international break.
Nuamah, though, has been in superb form in the Norwegian league, where he has been involved in 10 goals and four assists in all competitions this season.
While the Black Stars will be facing Angola in a double-header 2023 AFCON qualifier this week, the Black Meteors also have a two-legged assignment against Algeria.
Both national teams will play their home matches at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.
