Joy Sports reports that the 1990 FIFA World Cup winner applied for the role after holding talks with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).
German coach Jurgen Kohler applies for vacant Black Stars job
German coach Jurgen Kohler has submitted an application to be considered for the vacant Black Stars coaching job.
Kohler is said to have been approached by the five-member committee set up by the GFA to headhunt for Ghana’s next coach.
The 58-year-old is said to have discussed the role with the GFA’s vice president Mark Addo after which he submitted his application.
The Black Stars are currently without a coach following the sacking of Chris Hughton after the country’s disastrous AFCON 2023 campaign.
A statement from the GFA said the next Ghana coach must meet some criteria, including being a proven winner and having a football philosophy that aligns with Ghana’s football DNA.
He/she must also hold the highest football license in the world with over 15 years coaching experience and a track record in team reconstruction, organization and development of young talent.
While Kohler has been involved in coaching since the early 2000s, his managerial career has largely been in the lower tiers.
His most recent job came in 2019 when he was the caretaker manager of German third-division side Viktoria Koln.
