German coach Jurgen Kohler applies for vacant Black Stars job

Kohler is said to have been approached by the five-member committee set up by the GFA to headhunt for Ghana’s next coach.

The 58-year-old is said to have discussed the role with the GFA’s vice president Mark Addo after which he submitted his application.

The Black Stars are currently without a coach following the sacking of Chris Hughton after the country’s disastrous AFCON 2023 campaign.

A statement from the GFA said the next Ghana coach must meet some criteria, including being a proven winner and having a football philosophy that aligns with Ghana’s football DNA.

He/she must also hold the highest football license in the world with over 15 years coaching experience and a track record in team reconstruction, organization and development of young talent.

While Kohler has been involved in coaching since the early 2000s, his managerial career has largely been in the lower tiers.

