According to a report by Asaase Sports, the GFA leadership has reached out to members of the Council to secure their vote on parting ways with Hughton.
GFA to vote on sacking Chris Hughton on Friday
The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association will on Friday, November 10, 2023, decide on whether to sack Black Stars coach Chris Hughton.
The 64-year-old was appointed as Ghana coach in February, but has so far failed to bring the desired impact.
In seven matches, he has led the Black Stars to only three wins and has a win record of just 42.8% since taking charge.
Hughton has, therefore, come under intense pressure, especially after his side’s disappointing performances in last month’s friendlies against Mexico and the USA.
The Black Stars were beaten 2-0 in a largely one-sided game against El Tri before being battered 4-0 by the USA days later in October.
Asaase Sports reports that the GFA will discuss sacking Hughton at a meeting on Friday, with majority of the Executive Council members favouring the decision.
A small number, though, is said to be wary of the timing of the decision, with Ghana set to begin its 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign next week.
The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will also kickstart in two months’ time in the Ivory Coast, where the Black Stars are paired in the same group with Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.
“Chris Hughton was expected to name the Black Stars squad for the World Cup Qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros, but the announcement has been delayed,” the report said.
“Although Hughton’s contract will expire at the end of the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, the GFA is prepared to terminate it.”
It is on record that Hughton wasn’t the preferred choice of the GFA, with the government said to have pushed for his appointment.
The FA initially wanted Otto Addo to continue in the role after leading the Black Stars to the 2022 World Cup.
Ghana will open their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign against Madagascar in Kumasi on November 17, with an away clash against Comoros set for four days later.
