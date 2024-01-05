Ghana to earn $7 million if Black Stars win AFCON as CAF inreases prize money by 40%

In a statement on Thursday, the continent’s football governing body said the runner-up in the AFCON will also receive $4 million.

Meanwhile, teams that reach the semi-finals will be rewarded with $2.5 million, while quarter-finalists will also get $1.3 million.

CAF president Dr Patrice Motsepe expressed confidence that the increase in prize money will help to develop football within the various member associations.

“CAF has made significant progress over the past two years in increasing the Prize Money of the AFCON and all its other major competitions,” he said.

“We have increased the Prize Money of the AFCON Winner to USD 7 000 000 which is a 40% increase from the previous AFCON Prize Money.

“I am confident that a portion of the Prize Money will contribute to developing football and also benefit all the football stakeholders, as well as assist our Member Associations with their administrations.”

The Black Stars are paired in Group B, alongside Egypt, Mozambique and Equatorial Guinea. Ghana have, however, not won a major trophy since 1982.