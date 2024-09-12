Sports Ministry turns to Legon and Accra Stadiums for inspection for Black Stars’ next game

The deplorable state of the Baba Yara Stadium once again became a matter of public scrutiny following the Black Stars’ 2025 AFCON qualifier against Angola last Thursday.

CAF had conditionally approved the Baba Yara Stadium to host the AFCON qualifier, but later withdrew its approval following no improvements.

This was confirmed in a statement released by the Ghana FA, which said the continent’s football governing body found the playing field unsuitable to host international matches.

Sports Ministry's last-minute plan to prevent Black Stars from playing home matches abroad

Reacting to this, the Sports Ministry has also released a statement directing the National Sports Authority (NSA) to ensure that the pitch is fixed.

The Ministry has also directed the GFA to request for CAF to inspect the University of Ghana Sports Stadium and the Accra Sports Stadium for possible approval for the Black Stars’ next AFCON qualifier against Sudan in October.

“The Minister has directed the National Sports Authority (NSA) to take steps to resolve issues with the pitch and further instructed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to immediately request CAF to inspect the Accra Sports Stadium and the newly-built University of Ghana Stadium, for approval as Category 3 match venues, for use by the Black Stars in its next international match in October,” the statement reads.

“Most issues identified by CAF at the Accra Sports Stadium during a previous inspection have been resolved; while the University of Ghana Stadium has already hosted CAF Category 2 matches, but the stadium, since inauguration, is yet to be inspected by CAF's independent inspectors for consideration as a suitable category 3 match venue, in accordance with CAF's Stadium Regulations.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports is confident that the University of Ghana and Accra Sports Stadia will meet the requirements for CAF's Category 3 matches after the inspection, and again reiterate its commitment to upgrading the remaining national stadia to meet the standards required for CAF Category 3 matches.”