Ghana win UEFA U-16 Development Tournament with perfect record

A brace from Ramsey Asumadu was added to by another goal from Bosaman Debrah as Ghana finished the tournament with an unbeaten record.

Karim Zito’s side opened the UEFA U-16 Development Tournament with a comfortable 4-0 win over hosts Serbia.

A dominant performance saw all four goals coming in the first half following a hat-trick by Benjamin Tsivanyo and Theophilus Nii Adjertey Adjei’s sublime finish.

The Black Starlets continued with their bright start to the tournament by defeating Spain 3-2 in their second game despite playing much of the second half with nine men.

On Tuesday morning, they made it three wins from three games when they again showed great character to hold on to a 3-2 win over Switzerland.