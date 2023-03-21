The 21-year-old is part of the 25-man squad that has been invited by Chris Hughton for the double-header 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola.
‘He’s cute’ – Ghanaians drool over Black Stars winger Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer
The handsomeness of winger Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer appears to have already caught the attention of some Ghanaians on social media.
Recommended articles
Ghana will host Angola in Kumasi on March 23 before facing the Black Antelopes four days later in Luanda as they aim to book their place at next year’s tournament.
Konigsdorffer is one of the players who arrived on day one of training following the announcement of the squad.
The Twitter page of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), therefore, shared photos of the Hamburg star in his training kits.
The photo has been viewed by over 160,000 people on Twitter and liked by over 5,000, along with several comments.
Many of the comments praised Konigsdorffer's handsomeness and great physical looks, while others also commended his football ability.
See some of the best tweets below:
More from category
-
‘He’s cute’ – Ghanaians drool over Black Stars winger Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer
-
German-born Kingsley Schindler replaces injured Tariq Lamptey in Black Stars squad
-
Fatawu Issahaku, Ernest Nuamah and Afriyie Barnieh invited to Ghana U23s