The former Asante Kotoko coach, therefore, urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to make the bold decision of giving the job to Hauptle.
Give Black Stars job to Nora Hauptle – Coach Opeele
Ghanaian coach Isaac ‘Opeele’ Boateng believes Black Queens coach Nora Hautple is good enough to manage the Black Stars.
Recommended articles
“Sometimes, I wish Ghana can live in the future to be the first to appoint a woman as their senior national team coach,” Coach Opeele wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
“First to gain independence at Southern Sahara can be the first to do this. Nora can coach the Black Stars trust me. Unthinkable Right?”
Hautple has made a great impact since taking charge of the Black Queens a year ago, leading a massive transformation in the last 12 months.
In the 13 matches that she has been in charge, Ghana’s women’s national team has won nine times, drawn once and lost just twice.
The Swiss coach also led the Black Queens to qualify for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).
Hauptle, however, suffered her first low since taking charge of the side after Ghana missed out on a place at the Olympic Games after losing 4-3 on aggregate to Zambia in the third-round of qualifiers.
Meanwhile, the Black Stars remain without a coach after Chris Hughton was fired following the team’s group-stage exit at the 2023 AFCON in the Ivory Coast.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh