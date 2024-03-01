Give Black Stars job to Nora Hauptle – Coach Opeele

“Sometimes, I wish Ghana can live in the future to be the first to appoint a woman as their senior national team coach,” Coach Opeele wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“First to gain independence at Southern Sahara can be the first to do this. Nora can coach the Black Stars trust me. Unthinkable Right?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hautple has made a great impact since taking charge of the Black Queens a year ago, leading a massive transformation in the last 12 months.

In the 13 matches that she has been in charge, Ghana’s women’s national team has won nine times, drawn once and lost just twice.

The Swiss coach also led the Black Queens to qualify for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Pulse Ghana

Hauptle, however, suffered her first low since taking charge of the side after Ghana missed out on a place at the Olympic Games after losing 4-3 on aggregate to Zambia in the third-round of qualifiers.

ADVERTISEMENT