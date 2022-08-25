‘Gyan and Ayew aren’t cool, they only smile for the cameras’ – Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Kwaku Yeboah, who is the head of sports at Peace FM, was reacting to Gyan’s desire to return to the national team ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Pulse Ghana

“Another problem is that Dede and Asamoah are not on good terms. Dede is the captain now, if you add Asamoah to the team, it could bring issues. If we are going to send Gyan to the World Cup then we’ll have to speak to both of them. They laugh in public but it's just for the camera,” he said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“We should speak to them for them to appreciate that we’ll be sending them there in the interest of the country.

“What happened in the 2019 AFCON shows clearly that the two of them are not on good terms. Asamoah Gyan brings good vibes around the team but if he is to go, then we must speak to him and Dede to remind them that Ghana’s interest is supreme.”

Reports of friction between Gyan and Ayew have been speculated for years, with some alleging a rivalry between the two, although there has been no evidence of such.

The speculations intensified ahead of the 2019 AFCON, when coach Kwasi Appiah took the Black Stars captaincy from Gyan and gave it to Ayew.

Three years ago, Gyan admitted he had a great relationship with Andre in the national team but stated that they weren’t friends off the pitch.

And when the former Sunderland striker was installed as a Chief by the St. Francis College of Education and the Gbi traditional area in Hohoe in 2019, Ayew congratulated him.