The 41-year-old lined up for the Black Stars from 2005 to 2009 and was capped 11 times while scoring two goals for his country.
I almost died while playing for Black Stars – Joetex Frimpong
Former Ghana international Joetex Asamoah Frimpong has recounted a horror injury that nearly cost him his life during a World Cup qualifier.
Frimpong was part of the Ghana side that took on Uganda in a 2006 World Cup qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.
However, the forward was unable to complete the game and was substituted following a nasty clash with the opposition goalkeeper.
Recounting that incident, Frimpong said he suffered a serious injury to his rib and could’ve lost his life if wasn’t rushed to the hospital.
“Because of the World Cup, I almost died in Kumasi. Against Uganda, we won 2-0. After Essien’s goal, I got a pass. It was a 1v1 with the goalkeeper, I run and the goalkeeper jumped and injured my rib,” he told ETV, as quoted by Ghanaweb.
“I was rushed from the pitch. It was not like after that injury I stopped playing but I continued playing the next game against South Africa, Cape Verde and all. Till now, the bone is swollen.”
Frimpong further revealed his disappointment with being left out of Ghana’s squad for the World Cup in Germany that year.
“After everything I did, because of the World Cup… I was disappointed and sad I didn’t go to the World Cup. I didn’t believe it. Until now I am still disappointed,” he added.
