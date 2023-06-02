I almost died while playing for Black Stars – Joetex Frimpong

Frimpong was part of the Ghana side that took on Uganda in a 2006 World Cup qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

However, the forward was unable to complete the game and was substituted following a nasty clash with the opposition goalkeeper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recounting that incident, Frimpong said he suffered a serious injury to his rib and could’ve lost his life if wasn’t rushed to the hospital.

“Because of the World Cup, I almost died in Kumasi. Against Uganda, we won 2-0. After Essien’s goal, I got a pass. It was a 1v1 with the goalkeeper, I run and the goalkeeper jumped and injured my rib,” he told ETV, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“I was rushed from the pitch. It was not like after that injury I stopped playing but I continued playing the next game against South Africa, Cape Verde and all. Till now, the bone is swollen.”

Pulse Ghana

Frimpong further revealed his disappointment with being left out of Ghana’s squad for the World Cup in Germany that year.

ADVERTISEMENT