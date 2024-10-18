‘What’s happening to Black Stars reflects what’s happening in Ghana’ - John Mahama fires

The recent poor performances of Ghana’s senior men’s national team, according to him, is a result of poor governance spearheaded by the current New Patriotic Party (NPP).
Former President of Ghana and Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, says the current state of the Black Stars reflects what’s happening in the country.
Recommended articles
Mahama added that President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice-President and NPP Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, have dampened the motivation and diminished the spirit of Ghanaians.
This, he argued when speaking at a mini-campaign rally at Kpone, Mantanso in the Greater Accra Region, has extended to the Black Stars.
“What is happening to the Black Stars is a reflection of what is happening in the nation. The team is demoralized, it is dispirited, it is demotivated and it cannot play like the Black Stars.
“And that is because, behind the team is a president, a vice-president, a government that has dispirited all Ghanaians. They’ve demoralized all Ghanaians and they’ve demotivated all Ghanaians,” he said.
Black Stars' recent poor performances
The Black Stars lost 2-0 to Sudan away in Libya on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, and have failed to win any of their four group games.
With only two points in third position, Ghana trail Angola and Sudan by 10 points and five points respectively, in Group F.
Ghana risk not qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco for the first time in 20 years since failing to do so back in 2004 when Tunisia hosted the tournament.
After grabbing only a point in the double-header against Kwesi Appiah’s Sudan, many Ghanaians are disappointed.
So, the comments by Mahama might not be as surprising to Ghanaians.