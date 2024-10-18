ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

‘What’s happening to Black Stars reflects what’s happening in Ghana’ - John Mahama fires

Mandela Anuvabe

Former President of Ghana and Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, says the current state of the Black Stars reflects what’s happening in the country.

‘What’s happening to Black Stars reflects what’s happening in Ghana’ - John Mahama fires
‘What’s happening to Black Stars reflects what’s happening in Ghana’ - John Mahama fires

The recent poor performances of Ghana’s senior men’s national team, according to him, is a result of poor governance spearheaded by the current New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Recommended articles

Mahama added that President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice-President and NPP Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, have dampened the motivation and diminished the spirit of Ghanaians.

This, he argued when speaking at a mini-campaign rally at Kpone, Mantanso in the Greater Accra Region, has extended to the Black Stars.

“What is happening to the Black Stars is a reflection of what is happening in the nation. The team is demoralized, it is dispirited, it is demotivated and it cannot play like the Black Stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And that is because, behind the team is a president, a vice-president, a government that has dispirited all Ghanaians. They’ve demoralized all Ghanaians and they’ve demotivated all Ghanaians,” he said.

The Black Stars lost 2-0 to Sudan away in Libya on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, and have failed to win any of their four group games.

With only two points in third position, Ghana trail Angola and Sudan by 10 points and five points respectively, in Group F.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana risk not qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco for the first time in 20 years since failing to do so back in 2004 when Tunisia hosted the tournament.

Black Stars players
Black Stars players Pulse Ghana

After grabbing only a point in the double-header against Kwesi Appiah’s Sudan, many Ghanaians are disappointed.

So, the comments by Mahama might not be as surprising to Ghanaians.

Mandela Anuvabe

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

‘Laryea Kingston and Otto Addo

Ghana vs Sudan: ‘Go all out; you have the players,’ Laryea Kingston tells Otto Addo

Sudan vs Ghana: Inaki in, Jordan out, as Otto Addo names starting line-up

Sudan vs Ghana: Inaki in, Jordan out, as Otto Addo names starting line-up

Ghanaians blast Black Stars over disappointing defeat to Sudan in AFCON qualifiers

‘Worst Black Stars team in history' - Ghanaians fume over damaging Sudan defeat

Joseph Agbeko: I sometimes wish Black Stars lose due to neglect of boxing

Joseph Agbeko: I sometimes wish Black Stars lose due to neglect of boxing