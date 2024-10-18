‘What’s happening to Black Stars reflects what’s happening in Ghana’ - John Mahama fires

Mahama added that President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice-President and NPP Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, have dampened the motivation and diminished the spirit of Ghanaians.

This, he argued when speaking at a mini-campaign rally at Kpone, Mantanso in the Greater Accra Region, has extended to the Black Stars.

“What is happening to the Black Stars is a reflection of what is happening in the nation. The team is demoralized, it is dispirited, it is demotivated and it cannot play like the Black Stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And that is because, behind the team is a president, a vice-president, a government that has dispirited all Ghanaians. They’ve demoralized all Ghanaians and they’ve demotivated all Ghanaians,” he said.

Black Stars' recent poor performances

The Black Stars lost 2-0 to Sudan away in Libya on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, and have failed to win any of their four group games.

With only two points in third position, Ghana trail Angola and Sudan by 10 points and five points respectively, in Group F.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana risk not qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco for the first time in 20 years since failing to do so back in 2004 when Tunisia hosted the tournament.

Pulse Ghana

After grabbing only a point in the double-header against Kwesi Appiah’s Sudan, many Ghanaians are disappointed.