Video: Black Stars assistant coach John Paintsil displays dance skills

Having met the Ghana squad for the time ahead of their international friendly against Nigeria last Friday, Paintsil had to perform the initiation dance as part of the team’s culture for newcomers.

The former West Ham and Fulham right-back took to the dance floor to display some hilarious dance moves in the presence of the whole team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delivering a speech afterwards, Paintsil revealed that he was one of the people who instituted the initiation dance in the Black Stars camp.

"It used to be very tough for the players to communicate among themselves. The players were always in their rooms, but I knew that without unity, it was always going to be difficult to succeed in football,” he said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

Pulse Ghana

"Without playing for your teammate and being there for them, you can't succeed, so, I came up with this initiative. The initiative was that every new player was going to introduce himself by dancing to the team. Eventually, we moved to the technical team and then got everyone involved.

"The players then: Essien, Appiah, Muntari and everyone bought into it. When André Ayew came, we just took him and threw him in the centre to dance. These things always bring us together. It is beautiful to see your mate dancing and urging him on. I'm very happy to see you guys doing it. It's a sign of unity.”

ADVERTISEMENT