Video: Jordan Ayew all smiles as he celebrates 32nd birthday in Black Stars camp

And everyone made sure he had a memorable celebration by clapping and singing for him as he marked his birthday.

In a video shared by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Jordan was all smiles as a cake with ‘Happy birthday Jordan’ was presented to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan is currently one of the senior players in the national team, having played for the Black Stars for over a decade now.

Last Thursday, the former Aston Villa forward was made captain when the Black Stars faced the Central African Republic (CAR) in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The 32-year-old played the full throttle as the Black Stars came from behind to beat the Wild Beasts 2-1, thanks to goals from Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah.

He has also been one of Ghana’s most in-form players, having started the 2022/23 campaign in impressive fashion for Crystal Palace.

ADVERTISEMENT