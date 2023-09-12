ADVERTISEMENT
Video: Jordan Ayew all smiles as he celebrates 32nd birthday in Black Stars camp

Emmanuel Ayamga

Jordan Ayew couldn’t stop smiling when he was pleasantly surprised on his birthday in the Black Stars camp.

The Crystal Palace forward marked his 32nd birthday on Monday, August 11, 2023, whiles with the Ghana national team as they prepare to take on Liberia in an international friendly.

And everyone made sure he had a memorable celebration by clapping and singing for him as he marked his birthday.

In a video shared by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Jordan was all smiles as a cake with ‘Happy birthday Jordan’ was presented to him.

Jordan is currently one of the senior players in the national team, having played for the Black Stars for over a decade now.

Last Thursday, the former Aston Villa forward was made captain when the Black Stars faced the Central African Republic (CAR) in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The 32-year-old played the full throttle as the Black Stars came from behind to beat the Wild Beasts 2-1, thanks to goals from Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah.

He has also been one of Ghana’s most in-form players, having started the 2022/23 campaign in impressive fashion for Crystal Palace.

Jordan has three assists in four matches for the Eagles, which won him the club’s player of the month award for August.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
