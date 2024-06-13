Jordan Ayew wants his brother Andre next to him in Black Stars - Otto Addo

However, while Jordan was invited for the Black Stars’ 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR), Andre was dropped.

Pulse Ghana

Jordan still shone in the absence of his elder brother, though, coming on as a substitute to score the winner against Mali in Bamako before netting a sensational hat-trick against CAR in Kumasi as Ghana won both games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing journalists after Monday’s game against CAR, Otto Addo answered a question on whether Andre’s absence had any effects on Jordan and said although the Crystal Palace forward wishes to have his brother by his side in the national team, that was a matter for the coaches to decide.

“Let me talk for Jordan. It’s his brother. Sure, he wants him to be next to him, but what will happen: it’s my decision, it’s our coaching staff’s decision,” Addo said.

“As a brother, he would like him to be next to him. But, I have a responsibility for the national team, for Ghana, and I have to decide what is best for the team, and who knows? Maybe he’s there, maybe not, but I don’t know.”