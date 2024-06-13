ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Jordan Ayew wants his brother Andre next to him in Black Stars - Otto Addo

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has said that it is Jordan Ayew’s desire to be next to his senior brother Andre Ayew in the national team.

Jordan Ayew wants his brother Andre next to him in Black Stars - Otto Addo
Jordan Ayew wants his brother Andre next to him in Black Stars - Otto Addo

The Ayew brothers have played together in the Black Stars since 2012, with both surpassing 100 appearances for Ghana.

Recommended articles

However, while Jordan was invited for the Black Stars’ 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR), Andre was dropped.

Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew
Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew Pulse Ghana

Jordan still shone in the absence of his elder brother, though, coming on as a substitute to score the winner against Mali in Bamako before netting a sensational hat-trick against CAR in Kumasi as Ghana won both games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing journalists after Monday’s game against CAR, Otto Addo answered a question on whether Andre’s absence had any effects on Jordan and said although the Crystal Palace forward wishes to have his brother by his side in the national team, that was a matter for the coaches to decide.

“Let me talk for Jordan. It’s his brother. Sure, he wants him to be next to him, but what will happen: it’s my decision, it’s our coaching staff’s decision,” Addo said.

“As a brother, he would like him to be next to him. But, I have a responsibility for the national team, for Ghana, and I have to decide what is best for the team, and who knows? Maybe he’s there, maybe not, but I don’t know.”

Ayew has now scored 28 goals for Ghana, making him the country’s sixth all-time top scorer behind Abdul Razak, Tony Yeboah, Abedi Ayew Pele, Kwasi Owusu, Edward Acquah and Asamoah Gyan.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Thomas Partey: I have the experience to help young players in Black Stars

Thomas Partey: I have the experience to help young players in Black Stars

Otto Addo: You need a striker like Jordan Ayew who can hold the ball

‘You need a striker like Jordan Ayew who can hold the ball’ – Otto Addo

Mohammed Kudus: We want to go to the World Cup

Mohammed Kudus: We want to go to the World Cup

Ghana vs Central African Republic: Jordan Ayew returns to Black Stars starting line-up

Jordan Ayew returns to Ghana's starting line-up for World Cup qualifier against CAR