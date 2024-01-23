ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

‘What fatigue?’ – Joseph Paintsil challenges Chris Hughton on bizarre substitution

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil has contradicted Chris Hughton’s claims that he was substituted against Mozambique because he was fatigued.

Joseph Paintsil challenges Chris Hughton on fatigue claims after bizarre substitution
Joseph Paintsil challenges Chris Hughton on fatigue claims after bizarre substitution

The 25-year-old surprisingly came off at half during Ghana’s disappointing 2-2 draw against the Mambas in their final Group B game of the 2023 AFCON in the Ivory Coast.

Recommended articles

Paintsil was one of Ghana’s most lively players in the game, with his burst leading to the penalty that Jordan Ayew converted for the opening goal.

However, he was surprisingly replaced at halftime by Andre Ayew, a bizarre decision that was widely criticised by Ghanaians.

ADVERTISEMENT

And although the Black Stars would go on to double their lead from another penalty in the second half from Ayew, Mozambique rallied their way back to earn a draw with two late goals from Geny Catamo and Reinildo Mandava.

In the aftermath of the game, Hughton was asked why he replaced the Genk forward despite his visible impact and he replied that the player was “fatigued”.

But reacting to this when another journalist inquired as to whether he was truly fatigued, Paintsil contradicted his national team coach.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the winger could be heard responding “What fatigue?” when the question was put to him outside the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Ghana are on the brink of exiting the 2023 AFCON after being held to a draw by Mozambique on Monday evening.

The result leaves Ghana with just two points in Group B, while their chances of progressing to the round of 16 are now very slim.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kudus scores brace for Ghana in 3-2 win against South Korea, follows Ahmed Musa's footsteps

‘This is what we call quality’ – Asamoah Gyan reacts to Kudus’ goal against Egypt

In Pictures: When Essien, Muntari and Appiah used to run the Ghana midfield

Essien supports apology to Gyan, Appiah and other former Black Stars players

Ghana 2-2 Mozambique: Black Stars on the brink of elimination

Ghana 2-2 Mozambique: Black Stars on the brink of AFCON 2023 elimination

Chris Hughton talks about calculations needed for Ghana to reach AFCON knockout stage

Chris Hughton talks about calculations needed for Ghana to reach AFCON knockout stage