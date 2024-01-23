‘What fatigue?’ – Joseph Paintsil challenges Chris Hughton on bizarre substitution

Paintsil was one of Ghana’s most lively players in the game, with his burst leading to the penalty that Jordan Ayew converted for the opening goal.

However, he was surprisingly replaced at halftime by Andre Ayew, a bizarre decision that was widely criticised by Ghanaians.

And although the Black Stars would go on to double their lead from another penalty in the second half from Ayew, Mozambique rallied their way back to earn a draw with two late goals from Geny Catamo and Reinildo Mandava.

In the aftermath of the game, Hughton was asked why he replaced the Genk forward despite his visible impact and he replied that the player was “fatigued”.

But reacting to this when another journalist inquired as to whether he was truly fatigued, Paintsil contradicted his national team coach.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the winger could be heard responding “What fatigue?” when the question was put to him outside the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

Meanwhile, Ghana are on the brink of exiting the 2023 AFCON after being held to a draw by Mozambique on Monday evening.