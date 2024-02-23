Kobbie Mainoo ‘regularly visits Ghana and is proud of his family roots’

Recent reports suggest England manager Gareth Southgate is planning to hand the teenager a call-up for the country’s international friendlies in March.

Also, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has declared its interest in pursuing the midfielder to switch nationality from England to play for the Black Stars.

But according to a report by the Manchester Evening News, Mainoo is currently focusing on doing well with his club.

The report said the young midfielder also wants to keep his options open despite concrete interest from both Ghana and England.

Mainoo is also said to be very proud of his Ghanaian roots and regularly visits the West African country to see members of his extended family.

“Mainoo regularly visits Ghana, he is proud of his family roots and is keeping his options open, but a source close to the player suggested he's been advised to lean toward England,” Manchester Evening News reported.

“It's understood the 18-year-old will not make a decision on his international future until it's required and his priority is to continue to keep on working hard and progressing for United.”