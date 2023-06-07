Kudus ineligible but Kamaldeen Sulemana to be invited for U-23 AFCON

The U23 AFCON kicks off on June 24, 2023 in Morocco, with a place at next year’s Olympic Games up for grabs.

The chairman of the Black Meteors management committee, Frederick Acheampong, has revealed that some Black Stars players will be called to help the U23 team.

He confirmed Ajax star Mohammed Kudus will not be able to feature at the tournament due to not meeting the age requirement.

Acheampong was, however, quick to add that Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah and other Black Stars players will be needed.

“We are negotiating with the players and the Black Stars technical team to see if most of them will be available,” he told the Graphic Sport.

“In any case, the Black Stars game is on the 18th so after that those who are available can join us.

“Kudus is not eligible because he was born in the year 2000 but there are other players in the Black Stars like Kamaldeen and Nuamah who would be needed in the Black Meteors.”

Ghana recently booked their place in the U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will be staged in Morocco later this month.

Ibrahim Tanko’s side featured some of Ghana’s best young talents, including Sporting’s Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who was part of Ghana’s squad at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.