According to him, the practice is un-Ghanaian and appealed to all supporters to desist from being hostile to players serving the nation.
‘Stop booing national team players’ – GFA boss Kurt Okraku appeals to Ghanaians
Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku has criticised the growing trend of Ghanaian fans booing national team players.
His comments come in the wake of a section of the fans booing striker Mukarama Abdulai during the Black Princesses’ 2-1 victory over Tanzania in the ongoing 2023 African Games.
Okraku also referenced the booing of left-back Abdul Baba Rahman when the Black Stars faced the Central African Republic (CAR) in an AFCON qualifier last year.
In a Facebook post, the GFA boss wrote: “This must stop! We are a football loving country. A country that traditionally supports and loves our players in good times and in bad times. Ghana is not a football country that is hostile to its players.
“However in recent times, a bad culture seem to be gaining grounds where a few of our fans boo our national players. I mean players who volunteer to represent our country. This is NOT Ghana and this culture has to be rejected.”
He added: “In recent times, some of our players including Abdul Baba Rahman and from yesterday’s game in Cape Coast, striker Mukarama Abdulai (Black Princesses) have been booed by some few Ghanaian football fans.
“My appeal is that let’s stay together as Ghanaians at all times and let’s support our players in good times and in bad times. This is NOT a good habit!”
Meanwhile, Ghana are set to face rivals Nigeria in a high-profile international friendly in Marrakesh, Morocco on March 22.
