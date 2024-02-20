Michael Essien reportedly open to becoming Black Stars assistant coach

Essien played for the Ghana national team from 2002 to 2014, featuring in multiple Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Following his retirement, the 41-year-old completed his UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A licences and has been working as an assistant coach at the Danish club Nordsjaelland.

The Black Stars are currently without a coach following the sacking of Chris Hughton after Ghana’s disastrous showing at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

The country’s disgraceful group-stage exit also saw the Ghana Football Association (GFA) dissolve the entire technical team.

As it stands, the Ghana FA is man-hunting for a new head coach, with Otto Addo reportedly leading the race to return to the fold.

Reports also suggest Essien is one of the names pencilled for the assistant coach role and the midfielder is said to be open to it, as per Sportsworldghana.

Essien immediately undertook coaching badges when he stepped back from professional football after a brief stint with Azerbaijani side Sabail FK in 2020.

Last year, he announced on social media that he had acquired the UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A licences.

The former Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder then joined Danish club Nordsjaelland as one of their first-team assistant coaches.

In an interview in 2021, Essien said he never thought he would become a coach but noted he had a lot to impart on the younger generation of players.