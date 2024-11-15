Michail Antonio: Ghana must help Kudus to win African Footballer of the Year award

Since joining West Ham from Ajax Amsterdam last year, Kudus has established himself as one of the most entertaining players in Europe.

In his debut season with the Hammers, the Ghana international contributed 14 goals and six assists in all competitions.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Michail Antonio backs Kudus to win African Footballer of the Year

He also set the record for the most successful dribbles in a single Premier League game when West Ham faced Chelsea and ended the 2023/24 campaign as the best dribbler in Europe.

The 24-year-old has, however, struggled this season at both club and international levels and was recently banned for five games in the Premier League for violent conduct.

“With Mo’s [Mohammed Kudus] talent, there’s a 100% chance that he can win [African Footballer of the Year],” Antonio said on Joy Sports’ Prime Take.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously, there are some great potentials there. There’s [Pierre] Aubameyang, there’s Mo Salah, there’s [Sadio] Mane, and there’s definitely Kudus, but I believe he has the talent to do it.”

“It’s just that he needs the surroundings of his team to help him to do it, and right now, Ghana isn’t at that quality. Ghana has a quality past and quality history, but right now, they’re not doing as well as they feel like they should be doing.”