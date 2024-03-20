Mohammed Kudus to miss Nigeria, Uganda friendlies due to injury

3Sports reports that Kudus suffered a shoulder discomfort during the Hammers’ 1-1 draw with Aston Villa last Sunday despite playing the full 90 minutes.

The former Nordsjaelland midfielder is, therefore, expected to stay back in London to recuperate from the shoulder injury.

Kudus’ absence will be a big miss for Otto Addo, who was announced as the Black Stars’ head coach on a three-year deal over the weekend.

The 23-year-old has been in imperious form for David Moyes’ side this season, having scored 11 goals and provided four assists, including a brace against Freiburg in the Europa League in midweek.

Ghana will face West African rivals Nigeria in Marrakesh, Nigeria on March 22, before facing Uganda at the same venue on March 26.

The Black Stars will use the two friendlies as warm-up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, which will return in June.

Over the weekend, Otto Addo named a 26-man squad for the friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda, however, some players had to withdraw.

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams wasn’t included due to an injury setback, while Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey also asked to be left out after just recently returning from injury.

Newly-signed LA Galaxy winger Joseph Paintsil was also not part of the squad, with the explanation being that he is still sorting out his immigration documentation issues.