Mohammed Kudus urges Ghanaians to stand by the Black Stars despite poor performances

After leading the team as captain in Ghana’s game against Sudan, Kudus called on fans not to abandon the team, emphasizing their commitment to improvement.

“We urge all fans to stand by us during this challenging period. Your encouragement and faith in us will fuel our determination to succeed. We will not give up. We look forward to redeeming ourselves in the upcoming matches,” Kudus wrote.

He further assured Ghanaians that the team is dedicated to learning from their mistakes and will work tirelessly to restore Ghana's glory.

“We want to assure Ghanaians that we are committed to learning from our mistakes, regrouping, and working beyond our limits to restore the Black Stars to their former glory. We value the unwavering support and loyalty you’ve shown us, and we’re determined to make you proud once again,” he added.

What’s next for the team?

The Black Stars will return to continue their remaining Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month, hoping to secure victories in their final two games. They will aim to qualify ahead of Sudan, should the latter lose both of their upcoming matches against Niger and Angola.