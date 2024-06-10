ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Mohammed Kudus: We want to go to the World Cup

Emmanuel Ayamga

Mohammed Kudus has said the Black Stars are as desperate as all Ghanaians to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Ghana gave their qualification hopes a huge boost when they recorded an important 1-2 victory over Mali in Bamako last Thursday.

Second-half goals from Ernest Nuamah helped Otto Addo’s side to secure a win that took them level on six points at the top of Group I, alongside Madagascar and Comoros.

The Black Stars will have an opportunity to add three more points to their tally when they host the Central African Republic (CAR) in Kumasi on Monday.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Kudus said the team’s ultimate goal is to qualify for the next World Cup.

“The belief has always been there, we all want to go the World Cup. That is our ultimate goal, it doesn’t matter how we get it, our coach has his tactics but sometimes the game gets tougher but we just have to do our best and get the results,” the West Ham United star said.

“Personally, in every game whether in Ghana or Europe my motive is the same to win. We are all a team whether I score or anyone scores, it’s a team play. We started playing from Ghana before leaving so there is no excuse. I just do my best to get the team winning.”

Kudus will be expected to start when the Black Stars take on CAR at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium later today.

The 23-year-old had a poor game against Mali last week but was on the score sheet the last time Ghana met CAR in an AFCON qualifier in 2023.

Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest.

