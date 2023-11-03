The Arsenal midfielder has been blighted by a groin injury this season, which has made him currently unavailable for selection.
Partey to miss World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros
Thomas Partey is likely to miss Ghana’s upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros due to injury.
The 30-year-old had just returned from injury but suffered a setback in training and is now set to be sidelined for weeks.
Partey’s latest injury means he is likely to be unavailable for Ghana’s important World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.
The Black Stars will take on Madagascar on Friday, November 17, before travelling to face Comoros four days later.
Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Partey “will be out for weeks” after his latest injury setback.
"I think he will be out for weeks. I don't know how long but he's got another appointment today [and] we will see more after that," he said.
"Yes, [his injury record] is a big concern because when Thomas is fit and available and has been a part of the team we see the results and impact he has on the team.
"This season we've had more protection, especially for that reason because we know in the last two seasons what had happened and the impact that had on the team. We have to address it."
Partey is currently Ghana’s stand-in captain due to Andre Ayew's inactivity as a result of being without a club.
