Partey to miss World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros

The 30-year-old had just returned from injury but suffered a setback in training and is now set to be sidelined for weeks.

Partey’s latest injury means he is likely to be unavailable for Ghana’s important World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

The Black Stars will take on Madagascar on Friday, November 17, before travelling to face Comoros four days later.

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Partey “will be out for weeks” after his latest injury setback.

"I think he will be out for weeks. I don't know how long but he's got another appointment today [and] we will see more after that," he said.

"Yes, [his injury record] is a big concern because when Thomas is fit and available and has been a part of the team we see the results and impact he has on the team.

"This season we've had more protection, especially for that reason because we know in the last two seasons what had happened and the impact that had on the team. We have to address it."