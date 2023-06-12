All 25 players reported to the Alisa Hotels in Accra on Monday and will later in the day train at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Photos: How Black Stars arrived in camp with all the drip
Andre Ayew and other members of the Black Stars brought all the drip as they arrived in camp for the 2023 AFCON qualifier against Madagascar.
Ayew was one of the earliest to arrive and he looked fly as he stepped out of his car. His brother Jordan Ayew equally arrived looking dapper.
Joseph Paintsil, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Abdul Salis Samed, Denis Odoi and new boy Hafiz Konkoni also arrived later in dripping wears.
The Black Stars will travel to Madagascar on June 18, 2023, as they aim to preserve their top spot in Group E of the qualifiers.
A statement from the GFA said: “The Black Stars will train at the Accra Sports stadium at 4pm on Monday in readiness for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.
“The team assembled in camp this morning and will hit the ground running in the afternoon ahead of the crucial tie in Antananarivo.”
Chris Hughton’s side currently sits at the top of Group E, which also contains Angola and the Central African Republic.
The Black Stars could book their place at next year’s AFCON if they win against Madagascar and other results go their way.
