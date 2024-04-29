Ricky Roy: Black Stars fitness coach dead

According to a report by Joy Sports, Roy had complained that he was unwell but died before he could recover from whatever he was going through.

Roy rose to prominence four years ago when he saved the life of a player during a Division One League game between Vision FC and Agbozume.

The fitness coach, who was then on the books of Vision FC, helped to resuscitate left-back Benjamin Aloma after he collapsed on the pitch following a clash of heads.

Roy was subsequently appointed as a member of the Black Stars’ backroom staff following Milovan Rajevac’s return in late 2020.

He has since worked with Otto Addo and Chris Hughton, serving as a member of the coaching staff at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup and the recent 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in from the football community after Roy’s unfortunate demise was confirmed.

