Madagascar first, Mali on matchday 3: See Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers schedule

In the November 2023 international window, the Black Stars will host Madagascar in their opening group game before facing Comoros away from home.

Their next game will come in the June international window, where Ghana will have a tough test against their main rivals in the group Mali in Bamako, as well as another clash against CAR on matchday four to close out the first round.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2026 World Cup qualifiers will then resume in March 2025, with the Black Stars having a home game against Chad and another against Madagascar on the road.

In September 2025, Hughton and his side will face Chad and Mali in the return fixtures as they aim to qualify for the Mundial, which will be hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The last two games of the qualification series will be played in September 2025, where Ghana will take on CAR and Comoros.

The Black Stars remain unbeaten under Hughton, who recently qualified the side for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following a 2-1 win over CAR in Kumasi.

ADVERTISEMENT