ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Madagascar first, Mali on matchday 3: See Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers schedule

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana’s schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers has been released, with the Black Stars set to open the qualification series with a game against Madagascar.

Madagascar first, Mali on matchday 3: See Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers schedule
Madagascar first, Mali on matchday 3: See Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers schedule

Chris Hughton’s side has been paired in a tough Group I, which also contains Mali, the Central African Republic (CAR), Comoros and Chad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In the November 2023 international window, the Black Stars will host Madagascar in their opening group game before facing Comoros away from home.

Their next game will come in the June international window, where Ghana will have a tough test against their main rivals in the group Mali in Bamako, as well as another clash against CAR on matchday four to close out the first round.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2026 World Cup qualifiers will then resume in March 2025, with the Black Stars having a home game against Chad and another against Madagascar on the road.

In September 2025, Hughton and his side will face Chad and Mali in the return fixtures as they aim to qualify for the Mundial, which will be hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The last two games of the qualification series will be played in September 2025, where Ghana will take on CAR and Comoros.

The Black Stars remain unbeaten under Hughton, who recently qualified the side for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following a 2-1 win over CAR in Kumasi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Irishman will be hoping to qualify the West African nation to their fifth World Cup in the last six editions after they featured in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2022 tournaments.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Madagascar first, Mali on matchday 3: See Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers schedule

    Madagascar first, Mali on matchday 3: See Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers schedule

  • Eddie Nketiah still eligible to play for Ghana after getting zero minutes for England

    Eddie Nketiah still eligible to play for Ghana after getting zero minutes for England

  • Ghana 3-1 Liberia: Kudus, Nuamah and Jordan Ayew score in Black Stars’ comfortable win

    Ghana 3-1 Liberia: Kudus, Nuamah and Jordan Ayew score in Black Stars’ comfortable win

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Shaking my head' - Asamoah Gyan reacts to CAR's opening goal against Ghana

'Shaking my head' - Asamoah Gyan reacts to CAR's opening goal against Ghana

Raoul Savoy: CAR coach accuses Hughton’s Black Stars of playing anti-football

‘They didn’t come to play’ – CAR coach accuses Black Stars of playing anti-football

Meet the West Ham fan who travelled from London to watch Kudus in Ghana

Video: Meet the West Ham fan who travelled from London to Ghana to watch Kudus

Ghana 3-1 Liberia: Kudus, Nuamah and Jordan Ayew score in Black Stars’ comfortable win

Ghana 3-1 Liberia: Kudus, Nuamah and Jordan Ayew score in Black Stars’ comfortable win