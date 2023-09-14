Chris Hughton’s side has been paired in a tough Group I, which also contains Mali, the Central African Republic (CAR), Comoros and Chad.
Madagascar first, Mali on matchday 3: See Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers schedule
Ghana’s schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers has been released, with the Black Stars set to open the qualification series with a game against Madagascar.
In the November 2023 international window, the Black Stars will host Madagascar in their opening group game before facing Comoros away from home.
Their next game will come in the June international window, where Ghana will have a tough test against their main rivals in the group Mali in Bamako, as well as another clash against CAR on matchday four to close out the first round.
The 2026 World Cup qualifiers will then resume in March 2025, with the Black Stars having a home game against Chad and another against Madagascar on the road.
In September 2025, Hughton and his side will face Chad and Mali in the return fixtures as they aim to qualify for the Mundial, which will be hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The last two games of the qualification series will be played in September 2025, where Ghana will take on CAR and Comoros.
The Black Stars remain unbeaten under Hughton, who recently qualified the side for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following a 2-1 win over CAR in Kumasi.
The Irishman will be hoping to qualify the West African nation to their fifth World Cup in the last six editions after they featured in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2022 tournaments.
