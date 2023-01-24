Slavko Matic: Hearts of Oak coach applies for Black Stars job

Ghana has been without a coach since Otto Addo stepped down from the position after the team’s group-stage exit at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Matic joined Hearts last October following the sacking of Samuel Boadu and has guided the Phobians to fourth-place in the Ghana Premier League.

However, the 46-year-old appears keen on becoming Ghana’s next coach and has already made his move without informing the club’s Board.

Matic started his coaching career in his native Serbia, where he had stints with Napredak Krusevac and OFK Beograd, having also previously taken charge of Qatari outfit Al Ahli.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has indicated that over 60 coaches had so far applied for the Black Stars job.

Pulse Ghana

The Communications Director of the GFA, Henry Asante Twum, said most of the applicants were from Europe and South America.

Also, James Kwasi Appiah has joined the long list of coaches who have applied for the vacant Black Stars job.

The former Ghana coach confirmed his application in an interview with Joy Sports, where he said he was looking forward to a third stint with the national team.