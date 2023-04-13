Stephen Appiah regrets not winning AFCON with Black Stars

It was under the former midfielder’s leadership that the Black Stars qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 2006.

Appiah also featured in multiple Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments but never got to lay hands on the trophy, with his closest being Ghana’s third-place finish in 2008.

Speaking about his time with the Black Stars, Appiah said he was proud of captaining the team to the World Cup but would’ve loved to win a trophy too.

"I wish I won a trophy because saying Stephen Appiah captained us to the World Cup is not enough. I wish I won something that I can boast about," he told Sompa FM.

"But at the end of the day, players like Ryan Giggs won every trophy in football but they get hurt when you remind them of not playing at the World Cup. Because that is the ultimate and everyone wants to be there. I'm not saying we should have won the World Cup but we played a couple of African Cups and couldn't win as well."

The ex-Juventus star was, however, quick to add that although he couldn’t win the AFCON, he’s rooting for the current generation of players to win it.

