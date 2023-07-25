According to him, Ghanaians and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) must be patient with the 64-year-old in his bid to turn things around.
Stephen Appiah: We must be patient with Chris Hughton
Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah believes Black Stars coach Chris Hughton needs time to implement his ideas in the national team.
Hughton has overseen three games in charge of Ghana since replacing Otto Addo at the helm after the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Although the former Newcastle United boss is yet to lose a game, he has come under the spotlight over the Black Stars’ lack of style and dominance.
He was also criticised by Randy Abbey and George Amoako, who are both members of the GFA’s Executive Council.
Reacting to this, Appiah called for patience, while highlighting the need to have more competent hands in the dugout to help Hughton.
“We are in a country where we don’t have patience…We have to know that any coach you bring comes with a different style of play so the players never get used to a particular play,” Appiah said on Joy Sports’ Prime Take.
“That is why maybe we are not getting what we want to see [with Chris]… Today’s football is not all about what we see on the pitch. The force is about the people on the bench – the technical staff.
“That is why more teams in Europe have more technical staff than the [playing body]. At the end of the day, all this is money. Do we have the money to do that? No.”
Appiah was the skipper of the national team for nearly a decade and is widely regarded as one of Ghana’s best-ever captains.
It was under the former midfielder’s leadership that the Black Stars qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 2006.
