There's no easy game in Africa – Chris Hughton on Madagascar draw

However, they were frustrated for large spells by the resolute Malagasies, who restricted Ghana to just one shot on target in 90 minutes.

The result leaves the Black Stars needing to win their last group game against Angola to qualify for next year’s tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, Hughton bemoaned his side’s lack of sharpness but said there were no easy games on the continent.

“The game was tough, just as in every game, there’s no easy game on the continent. We had a lot of possession even in the first half but to change the momentum of the game, you needed to score,” he said, as quoted by the GFA’s official website.

“Because the longer the game goes when you don’t score, you give Madagascar the encouragement. They are playing in front of the home supporters who were cheering them on and they were growing in confidence so at any stage we needed to score to change the feeling of the game.

“We had a lot possession but we didn’t create enough clear chances and when you are unable to do this, it’s very difficult to win games.”

ADVERTISEMENT