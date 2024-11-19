'There’s no tactical ball' - Otto Addo on Black Stars game plan against Niger

Facing intense criticism for his tactics and the team’s overall performance, Otto Addo defended his approach, suggesting that on-field decisions are often situational and influenced by the players' judgement and the opponent's reactions.

“We had a lot of situations where we came over the side, where we didn’t score, where the cross was not good enough, where somebody was in between, where we had an opportunity to shoot,” Addo said in his post-match remarks. “There’s no tactical ball."

The Black Stars resorted to long balls in the second half as they attempted to find an equalizer. Addo clarified that such decisions are often made by players based on how the opposing team reacts.

“I would show you a lot of things we did in the game, but there were also long balls—not to neglect that. It’s always a decision of the player. For me, there are always more plans, and the decisive thing is how the opponent reacts,” he explained.

Using Mohammed Kudus as an example, Addo highlighted the dynamics of tactical play. “If an opponent is close to somebody, somebody can run behind. If the defenders push up to Kudus, you can play behind. Sometimes, if Kudus drops a little bit, you have to play in between the lines. So there are more things, but the decisive thing is how the opponent is reacting, and this determines the way we should play."

The road ahead

Otto Addo now faces the daunting task of rebuilding the Black Stars amid dwindling public confidence. The focus will be on assembling a competitive team with a blend of local talent and experienced players to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

