Thomas Partey asked to be excused from Black Stars squad – GFA

The Arsenal midfielder was conspicuously missed from the squad released on Saturday ahead of the international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.

The Black Stars will face Nigeria in Marrakesh, Morocco on March 22, before taking on the Cranes on March 26 in their next warm-up game.

Many have wondered why Partey was not named in Ghana’s squad, but the GFA has now clarified that the midfielder asked to be excluded as he continues to build his fitness following a recurrent injury.

A statement from the GFA said: “Thomas Partey: Asked to be excused from the game to gain full fitness following recent injuries.”

Partey only made his return from injury two weeks ago when he featured in Arsenal’s big victory against Sheffield United.

The Ghana midfielder came on as a second-half substitute as the Gunners made a statement with their 6-0 thrashing of Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Partey replaced Jorginho after the hour mark and played the final 25 minutes of the game as he continues to build his way to full fitness.

He made another appearance off the bench against Brentford in the Premier League last week but was an unused substitute as the Gunners defeated Porto in the Champions League round of 16 second leg in midweek.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s squad for the friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda has some new faces, including goalkeepers Frederick Asare and David Akologo and Ivory Coast-born midfield.