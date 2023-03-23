ADVERTISEMENT
Thomas Partey captains Ghana against Angola in Andre Ayew’s absence

Emmanuel Ayamga

Thomas Partey will lead Ghana as captain for this afternoon’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Angola.

The Arsenal midfielder will captain the Black Stars in the absence of regular skipper Andre Ayew, who is not part of the matchday squad.

The veteran forward and Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu are the only two players excluded from the matchday squad by Chris Hughton.

Reports suggest the technical team of the Black Stars decided to leave the pair out of the matchday squad as a precaution.

Meanwhile, Lawrence Ati Zigi, however, maintains his position in post, having been Ghana’s starting goalkeeper at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

He is flanked by a defensive quartet of Denis Odoi, Gideon Mensah, Alexander Djiku and Daniel Amartey as Mohammed Salisu sits out due to injury.

Thomas Partey also starts as captain of the side and will be partnered in midfield by the returning Edmund Addo.

Premier League duo Jordan Ayew and Kamaldeen Sulemana are tasked with providing width on either flank.

In-form Ajax star Mohammed Kudus has been deployed as a no.10, with Athletic Bilbao’s Inaki Williams leading the line as lone striker.

The Black Stars will host Angola in an hours time at the Baba Yara Stadium as they aim to take control of Group E of the qualifying.

The fixture is the first of a double-header in the March international window, with the return leg slated for Luanda in four days time.

See Ghana’s starting XI against Angola below:

Lawrence Ati Zigi

Denis Odoi

Gideon Mensah

Daniel Amartey

Alexander Djiku

Edmund Addo

Thomas Partey

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Jordan Ayew

Mohammed Kudus

Inaki Williams

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
