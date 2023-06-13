The 30-year-old wasn’t part of the squad that reported to camp on Monday and later trained at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Thomas Partey finally arrives at Black Stars camp ahead of Madagascar game
Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has joined his international teammates in camp as Ghana prepares to face Madagascar in a 2023 AFCON qualifier.
Recommended articles
However, he reported to the Black Stars camp on Tuesday and is expected to partake in his first training session later in the day.
Partey is coming off a great personal season, where he helped Arsenal to finish second in the Premier League after running champions Manchester City close.
The former Atletico Madrid man was an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s side, playing 33 league games and contributing three goals.
The Black Stars will travel to Madagascar on June 18, 2023, as they aim to preserve their top spot in Group E of the qualifiers.
Chris Hughton’s side currently sits at the top of Group E, which also contains Angola and the Central African Republic.
Ghana could book their place at next year’s AFCON if they win against Madagascar and other results go their way.
Meanwhile, Partey’s arrival means Hughton now has a full house at his disposal ahead of the game against Madagascar.
Gideon Mensah and Hafiz Konkoni, however, remain doubts after not taking part in the group training on Monday.
More from category
-
Thomas Partey finally arrives at Black Stars camp ahead of Madagascar game
-
Alphonso Davies: My mother said no to idea of playing for Ghana
-
GFA texted me on Instagram to play for Ghana but it was too late – Alphonso Davies