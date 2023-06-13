Thomas Partey finally arrives at Black Stars camp ahead of Madagascar game

However, he reported to the Black Stars camp on Tuesday and is expected to partake in his first training session later in the day.

Partey is coming off a great personal season, where he helped Arsenal to finish second in the Premier League after running champions Manchester City close.

The former Atletico Madrid man was an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s side, playing 33 league games and contributing three goals.

The Black Stars will travel to Madagascar on June 18, 2023, as they aim to preserve their top spot in Group E of the qualifiers.

Chris Hughton’s side currently sits at the top of Group E, which also contains Angola and the Central African Republic.

Ghana could book their place at next year’s AFCON if they win against Madagascar and other results go their way.

Meanwhile, Partey’s arrival means Hughton now has a full house at his disposal ahead of the game against Madagascar.