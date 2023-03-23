‘Unhappy’ Afena-Gyan rejects Black Meteors call-up for U23 AFCON qualifier

However, the US Cremonese forward is said to have rejected the invite despite the Ghana Football Association sending all travel requirements to his club.

Afena-Gyan was part of the Black Stars side that qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup after getting the better of rivals Nigeria in the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former AS Roma star started both home and away games as Ghana booted out the Super Eagles on away goals.

He subsequently scored his first international goal in a 3-0 win over Madagascar in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and was again invited for the pre-World Cup friendly against Brazil.

Afena-Gyan was, however, dropped from Ghana’s final squad for the tournament in Qatar and again missed out on Chris Hughton’s 25-man squad for the upcoming double-header AFCON qualifier against Angola.

Reports suggest the youngster, who has scored two goals from Cremonese this season, is yet to get over his World Cup snub, hence his decision to reject the Black Meteors call-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh are among the foreign-based players who have been invited to Ghana’s U23s for the qualifiers against Algeria.

A total of eight foreign-based players, including in-form Nordsjaelland midfielder Ernest Nuamah, have been handed call-ups by coach Ibrahim Tanko as the Black Meteors prepare to face the North Africans over two legs.

Ghana will face Algeria in the first leg in Annaba on Friday, March 24, before hosting their opponents at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Wednesday, March 28.

The winner of the two-legged encounter will book their place at the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.