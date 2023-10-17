USA vs Ghana: Black Stars’ probable starting line-up for tonight’s friendly

Hughton’s side will be looking to bounce back from the disappointing 2-0 defeat they suffered at the hands of Mexico last Sunday.

The USA too are aiming to give their home fans something to smile about after losing 3-1 to Germany a few days ago.

This means both sides are likely to field strong teams, with Hughton expected to ring the changes in his starting line-up.

The 64-year-old named an experimental side, especially in defence, where three of his senior centre-backs – Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey and Joseph Aidoo – are currently injured.

And while there’s not much Hughton can do about his lack of options at the back, he could tweak a few things in midfield and in attack.

Lawrence Ati Zigi is expected to keep his place in between the sticks, while Alidu Seidu is likely to start at right-back.

Medeama’s Abdul Fatawu Hamidu joined the team’s camp on Monday and could start at the left-back position, with Stephan Ambrosius expected to partner Nicholas Opoku at centre-back following Aidoo’s late withdrawal due to injury.

Thomas Partey is in contention to start once again, while Abdul Salis Samed could replace Elisha Owusu in the middle of the park.

Ernest Nuamah and Jordan Ayew could also be handed starts on the flanks, with Mohammed Kudus deployed in the hole.

In attack, Inaki Williams looked likely to start in place of Antoine Semenyo, who had the nod against Mexico last Sunday.

Here’s Ghana’s probable line-up against the USA:

Lawrence Ati Zigi

Alidu Seidu

Abdul Fatawu Hamidu

Stephan Ambrosius

Nicholas Opoku

Thomas Partey

Abdul Salis Samed

Ernest Nuamah

Jordan Ayew

Mohammed Kudus

