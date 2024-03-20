Victor Osimhen: Napoli striker ruled out of Ghana vs Nigeria friendly

Osimhen missed his club’s training sessions last week and was an unused substitute during their 1-1 draw with Inter Milan in Serie A on Sunday.

According to Punch NG, he has since been ruled out of the March international break and will miss Nigeria’s matches against Ghana and Mali.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Super Eagles will face the Black Stars on March 22 in Marrakesh, Morocco, before taking on the Cranes four days later at the same venue.

Meanwhile, Ghana will also miss one of their key players in Mohammed Kudus, who currently nursing an injury.

The West Ham United star was initially part of Otto Addo’s squad for the upcoming assignments but is now set to miss both friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.

Kudus is said to have suffered a shoulder discomfort during the Hammers’ 1-1 draw with Aston Villa last Sunday despite playing the full 90 minutes.

The former Nordsjaelland midfielder is, therefore, expected to stay back in London to recuperate from the shoulder injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Kudus’ absence will be a big miss for Otto Addo, who was announced as the Black Stars’ head coach on a three-year deal over the weekend.

The 23-year-old has been in imperious form for David Moyes’ side this season, having scored 11 goals and provided four assists, including a brace against Freiburg in the Europa League in midweek.

The Black Stars will use the two friendlies as warm-up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, which will return in June.