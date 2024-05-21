WAFU U17: Ghana’s Black Starlets qualify for semis after beating Benin

The Black Starlets recorded an impressive 2-0 victory over the West African side, with Mark Kagawa Mensah and Theophilus Ayamga getting the goals.
Ghana have booked their place in the semi-finals of the ongoing 2024 WAFU Zone B U17 Championship after beating Benin 2-0 at the University of Ghana Stadium on Tuesday.
Laryea Kingston’s side has, therefore, finished at the top of Group A with a 100% record, having also thrashed the Ivory Coast 5-1 in their opening group game.
Following a dominant start to the game, Ghana took the lead in the 19th minute after Joseph Narbi went on a brilliant solo run before setting up Kagawa Mensah to score.
The Black Starlets doubled their lead just three minutes later, this time Ayamga finishing off an amazing team move that started from their own half.
The team displayed impeccable composure on the ball and played a total of 27 passes before Ayamga unleashed a shot from the outside of the box to make it 2-0.
Kingston’s boys weren’t as clinical in the second half, although they created a couple of decent chances against Benin.
Ghana, however, held on to secure a comfortable 2-0 victory, which also sees them finish as Group A winners ahead of the Ivory Coast and Benin.
The Black Starlets will now face the runners-up of Group B, which contains Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Niger and Togo, in the last four of the tournament.
Meanwhile, the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship offers a route to qualify for the 2024 U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).