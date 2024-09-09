ADVERTISEMENT
Kudus shuts down questions over Black Stars performance: 'Do you need goals more than me?'

Emmanuel Ayamga

Mohammed Kudus was not in the mood to entertain any questions about his commitment following Ghana’s shocking defeat to Angola.

The West Ham United star was confronted by Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, while departing the Prempeh I International Airport with his other international teammates.

Recommended articles

Appiah Stadium suggested that while Kudus was clinical at the club, he hadn’t shown the same level of prolificacy for the Black Stars but the player rebutted with a cheeky response.

Ghana made a losing start to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers after being beaten at home by underdogs Angola.

The Black Stars fell to a 1-0 defeat against the Palancas Negras at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi last Thursday.

A late goal from Milson condemned Otto Addo’s side to their first defeat at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium since 2000 (24 years ago) when they were beaten by South Africa as hosts of the AFCON that year.

While leaving the Prempeh I International Airport, Appiah Stadium intercepted the team and had some words for some of the players.

“Jordan Ayew you are a very good footballer but you don’t smile often. You need to start smiling more often,” the popular NDC supporter said.

He also criticised Kudus, saying: “You score whenever you play for your club abroad but when you play for Ghana, you don’t score.”

However, the 24-year-old didn’t allow Appiah Stadium’s comments to slide and cheekily responded: “Do you need the goals for than me?”

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will be hoping to bounce back when their defeat against Angola when they face Niger in their next AFCON qualifying game on Monday.

