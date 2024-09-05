Ghana 0-1 Angola: Black Stars suffer first defeat at Baba Yara Stadium in 24 years

Otto Addo named a strong starting line-up for this against the Palancas Negras, as the Black Stars went in search of three points.

The Ghana coach stuck with Lawrence Ati Zigi in goal ahead of Joseph Wollacott, with Alidu Seidu Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu and Abdul Mumin forming the back four.

The team’s skipper Thomas Partey partnered with Elisha Owusu in the middle of the park, while Jordan Ayew also maintained his place in the starting line-up following his sensational hat-trick against the Central African Republic (CAR) last time out but was shifted to the left wing.

Ayew’s Leicester City teammate Abdul Fatawu Issahaku also operated on the other flank. West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus was tasked with playing behind the in-form Antoine Semenyo, who led the line.

Milson stuns Black Stars at Baba Yara Stadium

Despite making a sharp start to the game, Ghana struggled to create clear-cut chances, with their final ball particularly being poor.

The Black Stars’ first real chance came in the fifth minute when Ayew broke through on goal but his weak cutback was intercepted before the ball could get to Kudus.

A minute later, Angola failed to clear their lines from a corner kick and the rebound fell to the feat of Semenyo but he couldn’t direct his effort towards the goal.

Angola retaliated with a threatening effort at the other end but Gelson Dala’s volley went way off target before the no.10 saw his header land into the waiting hands of Ati Zigi moments later.

Kudus was the next to go close when he fashioned out space on the right flank, only to see his shot saved. With chances being at a premium for both teams, the first half ended goalless.

Ghana returned for the second half with a bit more impetus but they still struggled to create clear-cut chances and were restricted to long-range efforts.

Ati Zigi was also called into action in the 79th minute but he was up to the task, producing a big save to deny Dala once again.

Although Issahaku and Kudus both had chances to score late in the game, substitute Milson stunned the hosts when he took advantage of Mumin’s poor clearance to win the game for Angola at the death.